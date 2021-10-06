Ten Singing Stars – New Generation

Young professional singers perform operatic arias live online at http://classicalfm.ca and on The New Classical 96.3 FM with pianist Rachel Andrist. All have received valuable input in a daylong Encounter with baritone Brett Polegato, presented by the International Resource Centre for Performing Artists. At the conclusion, Polegato will select one as recipient of the Career Blueprint, which provides three days of intense career advice and promotional materials – including new video and audio recordings, photographs, feedback auditions, and mentoring – at the National Opera America Center in New York. Oct 15 at 7:30 pm. Free. http://classicalfm.ca

Each singer attended the Encounter on a scholarship in the name of an important Canadian musical artist or arts patron past or present, donated by private individuals through the IRCPA’s fourth Name a Scholarship campaign. This year’s honorees are sopranos Clarice Carson, Suzie LeBlanc and Lois McDonall, baritones Theodore Baerg, Brett Polegato and Louis Quilico, violinist/Tafelmusik founder Jeanne Lamon, conductor Eugene Kash, composer R. Murray Schafer, arts patron Florence Richler, and artists manager and IRCPA Founder Ann Summers Dossena.

Pre-registration not required.