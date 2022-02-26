Readers' Choice 2021

Teria Morada Music Latin Fusion Show & Song Release

Feb 26, 2022

Award Winning Latin Fusionista TERIA MORADA MUSIC performs along with 4 Azucar Picante Dancers. A Music and Dance show that will entertain your mask off!!

MexiTaco Cantina is closing its doors at 11:30pm for this exclusive event!

$10 Presale ticket on Eventbrite.ca or email names, how many tickets & etransfer to azucarpicante@ymail.com (y not g)

Midnight Show

Song release and performance

“TT Cobra”

Produced by William Dinero and TJ Habibi

Dancing til 2:30am with DJ SYEK

Salsa, Reggaeton, Bachata, Brazilian Funk and House Music!

Morada Margaritas and other drink specials!

Churros, Taquitos, Nachos and Guacamole will be available but the regular menu will not be offered after 11:30pm.

Please make a reservation for earlier if you would like to have dinner with the full menu:)

Special Limited Edition Birthday Merch avail only that night!

All Ages!

 

 

 

Additional Details

Location Address - 1601 Birchmount Rd.

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 9th, 2022 @ 11:30 PM
to Sun, Apr 10th, 2022 @ 02:30 AM

Location

MexiTaco

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music
 
