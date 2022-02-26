Latin Fusionista TERIA MORADA MUSIC performs along with 4 Azucar Picante Dancers. A Music and Dance show that will entertain your mask off.

MexiTaco Cantina is closing its doors at 11:30 pm for this exclusive event.

$10 Presale ticket on Eventbrite.ca or email names, how many tickets & etransfer to azucarpicante@ymail.com (y not g)

Midnight Show

Song release and performance

“TT Cobra”

Produced by William Dinero and TJ Habibi

Dancing til 2:30am with DJ SYEK

Salsa, Reggaeton, Bachata, Brazilian Funk and House Music!

All Ages!