Teria Morada Music

Feb 26, 2022

25 25 people viewed this event.

Latin Fusionista TERIA MORADA MUSIC performs along with 4 Azucar Picante Dancers. A Music and Dance show that will entertain your mask off.

MexiTaco Cantina is closing its doors at 11:30 pm for this exclusive event.

$10 Presale ticket on Eventbrite.ca or email names, how many tickets & etransfer to azucarpicante@ymail.com (y not g)

Midnight Show

Song release and performance

“TT Cobra”

Produced by William Dinero and TJ Habibi

Dancing til 2:30am with DJ SYEK

Salsa, Reggaeton, Bachata, Brazilian Funk and House Music!

All Ages!

Additional Details

Location Address - 1601 Birchmount Rd.

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 9th, 2022 @ 11:30 PM
to Sun, Apr 10th, 2022 @ 02:30 AM

Location

MexiTaco

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music
 
Event Tags

