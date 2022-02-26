- News
Latin Fusionista TERIA MORADA MUSIC performs along with 4 Azucar Picante Dancers. A Music and Dance show that will entertain your mask off.
MexiTaco Cantina is closing its doors at 11:30 pm for this exclusive event.
$10 Presale ticket on Eventbrite.ca or email names, how many tickets & etransfer to azucarpicante@ymail.com (y not g)
Midnight Show
Song release and performance
“TT Cobra”
Produced by William Dinero and TJ Habibi
Dancing til 2:30am with DJ SYEK
Salsa, Reggaeton, Bachata, Brazilian Funk and House Music!
All Ages!
Location Address - 1601 Birchmount Rd.
Event Price - $10