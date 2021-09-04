Yes, there will be samba!!!!

Showzaço and Uma Nota Culture are very excited to announce the third edition of “Terreiro do Samba”, taking place OUTDOORS at Casa das Beiras in Toronto.

Sunday, September 12th, doors open at 2 pm.

Roda de Samba de Toronto will be playing classic Brazilian samba, in a ‘table-on-the-dancefloor’ performance with a special guest Cibelle Iglesias!

Capoeira performance with contramestre Sapo and samba dancing with Dance Migration!

Food by Segovia and Geladona!

Tickets are limited! Get yours now to avoid disappointment. This event will sell out.

The event will follow all the most current safety protocols of the Government of Ontario, including social distancing.

Produced by Showzaço and Uma Nota Culture and funded in part by FACTOR.