Lars Koch is on trial for murder after shooting down a hijacked commercial flight with 164 passengers aboard. Is he a national hero, or a cold-blooded killer? At the end of the show, you, the audience, will decide on his fate: Guilty, or Not Guilty.

Crane Creations Theatre Company presents the Canadian premier of Terror – an interactive courtroom drama – written by one of the most successful German contemporary playwrights, Ferdinand von Schirach.

Terror has been performed all around the world from Tokyo to Tel Aviv; from Bejing to Cape Town; from Istanbul to Caracas. So far there have been 2560 trials, and 549,630 jurors around the world.

Pre-sale tickets at around 45% off are available until November 12th, 2021.

This production is supported by Canada Council for the Arts and Ontario Arts Council.

For more information on the production, please visit: https://www.cranecreations.ca/terror-theatre-tickets