Lars Koch is on trial for murder after shooting down a hijacked commercial flight with 164 passengers aboard. Is he.

Oct 27, 2021

Terror – An Interactive Courtroom Drama

Lars Koch is on trial for murder after shooting down a hijacked commercial flight with 164 passengers aboard. Is he a national hero, or a cold-blooded killer? At the end of the show, you, the audience, will decide on his fate: Guilty, or Not Guilty.

Crane Creations Theatre Company presents the Canadian premier of Terror – an interactive courtroom drama – written by one of the most successful German contemporary playwrights, Ferdinand von Schirach.

Terror has been performed all around the world from Tokyo to Tel Aviv; from Bejing to Cape Town; from Istanbul to Caracas. So far there have been 2560 trials, and 549,630 jurors around the world.

This production is supported by Canada Council for the Arts and Ontario Arts Council.
Location Address - 161 Lakeshore Rd W, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G3

Event Price - $15

Fri, Nov 26th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM to
Mon, Dec 13th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM

Clarke Hall

Concert or Performance

Theatre

