“TEST” – an award-winning play

How to keep one’s identity when being forced to fit into society’s parameters? What and who is damaged when trying to follow society’s norm?

In today’s dynamic and unpredictably changing world, we as individuals face often pressuring challenges on so many levels. How do you deal with them? Have you ever felt pressured to conform, comply, and lose your identity? Do you easily adapt to whatever comes?

The play TEST, by the prominent playwright and poet Elin Rahnev, is a brilliant satirical metaphor of the struggle to keep or not to keep one’s identity in order to survive in this world. It will surprise you with a fresh unique sense of humour and the tears will grab you by the throat with the dramatic turning points.

This one-hour theatrical show, presented by two very talented professional actors, is fun to watch, and also philosophical enough to challenge your views about life.

YOU ARE INVITED to see the award-winning Bulgarian play in the English language on Friday August 19 at 8:30 pm.

TEST – written and directed by Elin Rahnev

featuring Maria N. Angelova and Vitan Pravtchev

Tickets: Pay What You Want (PWYW)

For more info, you can call: (416) 828-3808 – Maria

You can book your seat and PWYW: on Eventbrite, at the door, or by e-transfer to maria@fenomenalme.com

Please make sure to book your seats!