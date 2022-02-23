Testing: Attention Please – March Edition

Toronto’s friendliest comedy competition is back! TESTING: ATTENTION PLEASE! Join in on the fun at Mandy’s Bistro, 123 Danforth, where new and experienced comedians compete for audience favourite and staff pick prizes. But comedians aren’t the only ones who have the potential to win a prize. Advance ticket holders are automatically entered into a draw, too!

The evening is capped off with a hilarious performance, courtesy of headliner Tamara Shevon!

Tamara Shevon is a Toronto-based comic who started her comedic story-telling through wine-coloured glasses in Bejing, China. Since then, she has been blazing through the Toronto scene with her characteristic wit and her lovable ability to flirt with the boundaries of socially acceptable. Tamara produces and hosts the very popular SOS Comedy Show. Tamara has performed stand-up all over China, Canada, and the United States and was second runner-up in the Beijing Improv Comedy Festival. More recently, Tamara has performed at NXNE and JFL42. In 2018, Tamara toured across Ontario with Shawna Edward for the Irritable & Confused Comedy Tour where she was the only black person at each stop. If this wasn’t obvious enough already, Tamara wrote this bio herself which is why she sounds so awesome. Check out Tamara’s debut comedy album, Purse Wine, downloadable everywhere!

Tickets are $10 in advance, $20 at door (if available).