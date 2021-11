That Turn Up Brunch

stackt + Dooley Noted Productions present: That Turn Up Brunch

A new monthly drag brunch with Toronto’s best drag queens including Jada Shada Hudson + specials guests along the way, including Devine Darling + Miss Fiercalicious.

Noon – 2PM | Located in The Belgian Moon Brewery

—

A $65 ticket includes access to the 2 hour show, a full brunch, + welcome cocktail.