The Beaches International Jazz Festival will take you for a ride on the rock ’n’ roll train through AC/DC’s incredible history of hits with the AC/DC Show – Canada at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre.

You’ll hear hits from both eras, Brian Johnson and (the late) Bon Scott as lead vocalist. The show is an authentic audio/visual recreation of the legendary Australian band. With the stacks of Marshall amplifiers and the grit of the mighty Gibson SG lead guitar, this musical tone is sure to capture your attention from the opening notes. Performed by some of the most accomplished and passionate musicians, the featured performers take their roles to new heights.

November 18 at 8 pm. $55. burlingtonpac.ca