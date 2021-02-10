The Adam Growe Quiz Show “I ♥ Trivia”

Join Adam Growe (The Cash Cab Guy at www.adamgrowe.com) for trivia fun on Valentine’s Day, Sunday February 14, 2021 at 8pm EST as he welcomes his special guest couples, comedians Matt O’Brien & Julia Hladkowicz and author Waubgeshig Rice & public health professional Sarah Rice.

Proceeds from the $20 admission will go to support The United Way Centraide National Campaign, as their staff and volunteers support Canadians living with shelter and food insecurity this winter.

For more information, visit www.onviva.live