NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Adam Growe Quiz Show “I ♥ Trivia”

The Adam Growe Quiz Show “I ♥ Trivia”

The Adam Growe Quiz Show “I ♥ Trivia”

by
35 35 people viewed this event.

Join Adam Growe (The Cash Cab Guy at www.adamgrowe.com) for trivia fun on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 8 pm EST as he welcomes his special guest couples, comedians Matt O’Brien & Julia Hladkowicz, author Waubgeshig Rice and public health professional Sarah Rice.

Proceeds from the $20 admission will go to support The United Way Centraide National Campaign, as their staff and volunteers support Canadians living with shelter and food insecurity this winter.

For more information, visit www.onviva.live

 

Date And Time

2021-02-14 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-02-14 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.