The Almost Hip Tribute to The Tragically Hip

Saturday April 9th is an evening of music for all of the Canadian music fans out there, as the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) is excited to welcome back, Almost Hip, who will be playing the music of The Tragically Hip & Gord Downie.

Almost Hip is definitely going to bring the party and it doesn’t get any more Canadian then an evening of the music of Canadian Icons, The Tragically Hip. The Tragically Hip is ingrained in Canadian culture, that’s why we are looking very forward to this amazing Tribute to Gord Downie and the boys. Almost Hip have played many memorable SOLD-OUT shows at the Linsmore Tavern and we always get so many requests to bring them back, because they are unbelievable!

April 9 at 9 pm. Tickets for this show are now on sale and are $8 in advance, $10 at the door! You can purchase your tickets at the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth) or at linsmoretavern.com