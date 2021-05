3 people viewed this event.

by

The Anti-Token Comedy Show

A virtual stand-up comedy show featuring THE dopest comedians of colour! Hosted by Harpreet Sehmbi!

HOT LINEUP:

Anto Chan (Montreal Fringe Festival in 2019)

Cathryn Naiker (JFL42)

Jesse Singh (JFL42)

Aliya Kanani (Melbourne International Comedy Festival)

Surer Qaly Deria (Blackity Black Show)

WHERE: Virtually through Zoom!

WHEN: Friday May 28th at 9pm

PRICE: PWYC