The Anti-Token Comedy Show

Virtual stand-up comedy show featuring comedians of colour Keith Pedro, Tamara Shevon, Alan Shane Lewis, Jen Sakato, Big Norm Alconcel, and host Harpreet Sehmbi. June 25 at 9 pm. Pwyc. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-anti-token-comedy-show-virtual-tickets-159267640801