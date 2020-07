Second Annual Stand Up to Stigma Comedy Show. This years theme will be F**K COVID! The Anxiety Show is made up of storytelling, standup, and variety-style comedy. Each episode features booked comedians and open mic participants sharing on a different mental health trigger. Hosted by Megan Phillips, with Anne McMaster, Velvet Wells, Jess Salomon and Eman El Husseini. 8 pm. $15.