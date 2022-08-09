The Bachelwhore

Marlena is a hot, Single lady from Toronto who is looking for a short king. He must be funny, though. That’s why on August 13, 2022 at 10 PM at socap comedy I, Amanda Custodio will be helping her find one! I’ve chosen some of the funniest men in comedy to compete! Starring SEB Fazio (roastmasterbash), Daniel Araya, Ryan Zeitz & Jon DePaolA. Tickets are $15 online $20 at the door! Don’t miss out!