Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Bachelwhore

Aug 9, 2022

The Bachelwhore

6 6 people viewed this event.

Marlena is a hot, Single lady from Toronto who is looking for a short king. He must be funny, though. That’s why on August 13, 2022 at 10 PM at socap comedy I, Amanda Custodio will be helping her find one! I’ve chosen some of the funniest men in comedy to compete! Starring SEB Fazio (roastmasterbash), Daniel Araya, Ryan Zeitz & Jon DePaolA. Tickets are $15 online $20 at the door! Don’t miss out! 

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 danforth avenue

Event Price - $15 online $20 at the door

Date And Time

Sat, Aug 13th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Sun, Aug 14th, 2022 @ 01:00 AM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine