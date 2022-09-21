The Bachelwhore

- News
Help Ashwyn Singh find a sexy lady!!!!
Ashwyn is a funny, handsome, single man in Toronto looking for a sexy lady. After winning the heart of the last Bachelwhorette, Marlena, he is now here to find a new sexy lady & crown her the funniest Bachelwhorette of the night.
On this show we have
Demi Ellis
Krissia Valiente
Pussy Liquor (Danton Lamar)
& Anna Luo
Competing for his love!
It all goes down at Socap Comedy (154 Danforth Avenue) on September 30, 10 pm. Tickets $15 online & $20 at the door!
Headlined by Quinn C Martin
Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave
Event Price - $15 online $20 at the door