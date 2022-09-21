Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Bachelwhore

Sep 20, 2022

The Bachelwhore

2 2 people viewed this event.

Help Ashwyn Singh find a sexy lady!!!!

Ashwyn is a funny, handsome, single man in Toronto looking for a sexy lady. After winning the heart of the last Bachelwhorette, Marlena, he is now here to find a new sexy lady & crown her the funniest Bachelwhorette of the night.

On this show we have

Demi Ellis

Krissia Valiente

Pussy Liquor (Danton Lamar)

& Anna Luo

 

Competing for his love!

 

It all goes down at Socap Comedy (154 Danforth Avenue) on September 30, 10 pm. Tickets $15 online & $20 at the door!

 

Headlined by Quinn C Martin
 

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave

Event Price - $15 online $20 at the door

Date And Time

Sat, Sep 24th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Sun, Sep 25th, 2022 @ 11:30 PM

Location

Socap Comedy

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine