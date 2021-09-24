4th Line Theatre is proud to present, “The Barnyard Sessions: All About The Song,” produced by local singer-songwriter Kate Suhr. In an intimate setting on Winslow Farm, and in true “Writers in the Round” tradition, four artists will share the stage, taking turns as they reveal how their original music is imagined, conceptualized and crafted. As the curtain is pulled up, audience members will bear witness to the powerful role of songwriting and the process behind the lyrics. Artists include: Eric Brandon, Evangeline Gentle, Dylan Ireland, and JD “Jack” Nicholsen.

Three of the four evenings are SOLD OUT, but good news! We still have tickets available for October 14th, 7:30-9. Purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment:

By phone: 705-932-4445 or toll-free at 800-814-0055

Online: 4thlinetheatre.on.ca

*In Person: 4th Line Theatre Box Office, 4 Tupper Street, Millbrook, ON

Visit our website for more details.

*NOTE: The performance venue is 779 Zion Line, Millbrook, ON.