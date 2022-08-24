The Best Comedians Tonight

This is the best possible stand-up comedy show in the city of Toronto happening on September 3rd at 8:30 pm!

Here are your acts!

Our host is Adrian Cronk who has appeared on Just For Laughs, The Halifax Comedy Festival, and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network!

Your feature acts for the evening will be Cameron Pheonix (JFL Comedy Pro) and Hannah Veldhoen (Netflix probably)

Bringing the show home is your headliner Kyle Hickey! Kyle has appeared on CBC, Just For Laughs, The Boston Comedy Festival, and also every commercial on TV

Truly this is the best possible show you could see in Toronto tonight!