THE BIT.
LIVE ON STAGE!
Hosted by TOM HEARN.
THE BIT features your fave comedians…doing a BIT.
Tom Hearn hosts this comedy show featuring Andrea Marston, Ajahnis Charley, Nkasi Ogbonnah, Anders Yates, Chelsea Larkin, Emily Richardson and Erica Gellert! 11 pm. $40 for two tickets.
*BITS are solo sketches, musical performances, characters, satire, wig work, impressions, poems…. YOU NAME IT!
comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14590
Event Price - 40.00 For 2 tickets.
Location - Comedy Bar
Your Email Address - tom.hw.hearn@gmail.com
Venue Address - 945 Bloor West