THE BIT LIVE

THE BIT.LIVE ON STAGE!Hosted by TOM HEARN. THE BIT features your fave comedians...doing a BIT. Tom Hearn hosts this comedy show featuring.

Aug 16, 2021

THE BIT LIVE

THE BIT.
LIVE ON STAGE!
Hosted by TOM HEARN.

THE BIT features your fave comedians…doing a BIT.

Tom Hearn hosts this comedy show featuring Andrea Marston, Ajahnis Charley, Nkasi Ogbonnah, Anders Yates, Chelsea Larkin, Emily Richardson and Erica Gellert! 11 pm. $40 for two tickets.

*BITS are solo sketches, musical performances, characters, satire, wig work, impressions, poems…. YOU NAME IT!

comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14590

Event Price - 40.00 For 2 tickets.

Location - Comedy Bar

Your Email Address - tom.hw.hearn@gmail.com

Venue Address - 945 Bloor West

Date And Time
2021-08-28 @ 11:00 PM to
2021-08-28 @ 11:45 PM

Location
945 Bloor West, 945 Bloor West

Concert or Performance

Comedy

Comedy Bar

