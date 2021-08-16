THE BIT.

LIVE ON STAGE!

Hosted by TOM HEARN.

THE BIT features your fave comedians…doing a BIT.

Tom Hearn hosts this comedy show featuring Andrea Marston, Ajahnis Charley, Nkasi Ogbonnah, Anders Yates, Chelsea Larkin, Emily Richardson and Erica Gellert! 11 pm. $40 for two tickets.

*BITS are solo sketches, musical performances, characters, satire, wig work, impressions, poems…. YOU NAME IT!

