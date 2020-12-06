NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Blackity Black Show

The Blackity Black Show

Stand up comedy won’t be the same for a little while, but that doesn’t mean the art-form has to die. Hosts Surer Qaly and Bethlehem Mariam invite some of the best comics in the country to share their thoughts, joy, and their beautiful black selves. The December show includes Aba Amuquandoh, Sashka DC, Tamara Shevon, Jay Jurden and the godfather of Canadian comedy, Kenny Robinson.

Proceeds go to paying the comics and supporting live comedy.

