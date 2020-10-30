NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Blackity Black Show

The Blackity Black Show is a live virtual comedy show where the audience (you) is muted, but gets to experience some of the best Black comedians in the city give their takes and make you laugh. Are you safely quarantining? Are you upping your dose of vitamin D, now that days are shorter? Might we suggest a bit of comedy, too? The Blackity Black Show offers just that. November 11 at 8:30 pm. $12. Tickets at eventbrite.ca

We have a literal ALL star lineup of comics which include Guled Abdi, Chris Robinson, Keesha Brownie and more! PWYC options available. An email with the Zoom link will be sent after purchase of ticket.

 

Date And Time

2020-11-08 @ 08:30 PM to
2020-11-08 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy
 

Registration End Date

2020-11-08

Event Tags

