The Blackity Black Show is a live virtual comedy show where the audience (you) is muted, but gets to experience some of the best Black comedians in the city give their takes and make you laugh. Are you safely quarantining? Are you upping your dose of vitamin D, now that days are shorter? Might we suggest a bit of comedy, too? The Blackity Black Show offers just that. November 11 at 8:30 pm. $12. Tickets at eventbrite.ca

We have a literal ALL star lineup of comics which include Guled Abdi, Chris Robinson, Keesha Brownie and more! PWYC options available. An email with the Zoom link will be sent after purchase of ticket.