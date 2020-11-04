The Blackity Black Show

NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Blackity Black Show

Stand up comedy won’t be the same for a little while, but that doesn’t mean the art -form has to die. Support live comedy by having a laugh safely in your own home.Are you safely quarantining? Are you upping your dose of vitamin D, now that days are shorter? Might we suggest a bit of comedy, too? Virtual comedy show with lineup of comics including Guled Abdi, Chris Robinson and Keesha Brownie. Nov 8 at 8:30 pm. Suggested price $12, donation options available.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/surer-qaly-and-bethlehem-present-31282415727

An email with the Zoom link will be sent after purchase/registration of ticket.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-08 @ 08:30 PM to
2020-11-08 @ 09:30 PM
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

