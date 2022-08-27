The Blues Everywhere: Padma Shri Lakha Khan with Friends

September 9

Spend a captivating evening with Sindhi sarangi master Lakha Khan and friends as they take you through a sonic journey filled with unique collaborations and beautiful melodies. The Sindhi sarangi is a 26-string, handmade wooden instrument said to be as evocative as the human voice. From Bollywood to Lollywood, North Indian classical to traditional folk, the plaintive and moody sound of the sarangi can be heard in over 75 years of popular music from the Indian subcontinent.

Padma Shri Lakha Khan is a veteran master of the Sindhi sarangi, a national award winner, and he will feature a special set of music and traditional songs from Rajasthan, India. Towards the end of the performance, he will be joined by a host of musicians from Canada and beyond for a unique collaboration of musical styles merging instruments and voices. The performance will be hosted by Ankur Malhotra, who will provide insight into the instrument, the music, and the verse. Lakha Khan’s son, Dane Khan will also be performing on the dholak — a double-headed Indian folk drum, the sarangi and will engage in a candid first-hand conversation with him about his process and introduction to the instrument.

September 11

Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing sounds of the blues with Sindhi sarangi master Lakha Khan as he blends the 26-string instrument with his powerful, captivating voice.

Lahka Khan finds inspiration in ancient texts, oral histories, Sufi kalaams, and Hindu bhajans. He uses his inspiration and the words and music as a spiritual pathway, a means of devotion, and knowledge to guide his steps. Padma Shri Lakha Khan will perform songs by some of the greatest poets of the Indian subcontinent from the 16th-18th century — Baba Bulleh Shah, Ghulam Farid, Kabir, Surdas and Meerabai.