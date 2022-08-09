The Break-Up Diet is a raw and sometimes humorous production about a hard hitting break-up.

Written and performed by UK/Canadian alternative singer songwriter Tamara Williamson. (Mrs. Torrance, King Cobb Steelie and CROW)

It was first adapted as an audiobook and then produced for the stage in 2018 where it won The Adams Award for best new script at Toronto Fringe. It then went on to receive 5 star reviews in NOW magazine and top Six Pick in Toronto Star.

The Break-Up Diet is said to be unlike any musical you have seen before, it has been likened to a live podcast with original hard hitting songs and stunning film mixed in. It may make you shed a tear or smile and shake your head but most of all it will take you on a journey that will keep you enthralled until the last fire is lit.

September 22 at 8 pm. $25. The Painted Lady, 218 Ossington. eventbrite.ca

​