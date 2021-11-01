Halloween

Oct 31, 2021

The Bucket Show is a one of a kind comedy experience allows performers of all varieties a chance at four minutes on the stage.Hosted by Tim Blair and Jacob Balshin. Every Tuesday at 11:15 pm. Free.

Variety acts of all kinds are encouraged to come put their name in the bucket at Comedy Bar for a chance to perform. 12 names/acts will be pick rotating between our stand-up and variety buckets.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Tue, Nov 2nd, 2021 @ 11:00 PM to
Tue, Jan 25th, 2022 @ 12:30 AM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

