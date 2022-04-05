The Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) is welcoming for the first time… The Calrizians! This fantastic instrumental surf rock band can really play and their music is so cool! Music fans, you will love this band!

The Calrizians have been bringing their instrumental surf/psych/soul sounds to Toronto audiences since 2006. Drenched in reverb and 60s combo organ sounds, the band’s influences range from The Ventures to Link Wray to Booker T and the MG’s to Henry Mancini. Come check us out at the fabulous Linsmore Tavern in scenic East York. Can’t wait to see you in person!

The show starts at 8 pm, there will be no cover! Come out and check out this incredible band! linsmoretavern.com