Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Calrizians

Apr 4, 2022

The Calrizians

12 12 people viewed this event.

The Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) is welcoming for the first time… The Calrizians! This fantastic instrumental surf rock band can really play and their music is so cool! Music fans, you will love this band!

The Calrizians have been bringing their instrumental surf/psych/soul sounds to Toronto audiences since 2006. Drenched in reverb and 60s combo organ sounds, the band’s influences range from The Ventures to Link Wray to Booker T and the MG’s to Henry Mancini. Come check us out at the fabulous Linsmore Tavern in scenic East York. Can’t wait to see you in person!

The show starts at 8 pm, there will be no cover! Come out and check out this incredible band! linsmoretavern.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 1298 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4J 1M6

Event Price - No Cover

Location ID - 560742

Date And Time

Thu, Apr 14th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Linsmore Tavern

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine