The Comedy Roast of Her Majesty The Queen

Feb 23, 2022

Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother would like to formally invite you to the comedic roast of Her Majesty. 

The comedy roast will feature Toronto Comedy’s finest and funniest royalty.

Please RSVP at the comedybar.ca website within the fortnight. I implore you to not miss the event of the season.

Roast Master: Amy Bugg  (CBC, JFL42, Readers’ Digest Comedian to Watch out For)

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $15.00

Thu, Mar 10th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

