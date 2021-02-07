Make sure you reserve a spot to watch this unique show at https://artery.is/showcases/the-comedy-trip

The show will take place in a Trippy world hosted by Bramble.live and Artery.is

THE COMEDY TRIP is a “trippy” Comedy Experience with Music, Magic, Comedy and Video screenings!

Comedy from Steph Tolev and more!

Close up magic while you wait for the show to start with Toby Berner.

The link to access Bramble will be emailed to you an hour before the show starts.

Additional livestream details

A few notes about using Bramble:

– IMPORTANT: use Chrome as your browser – you may experience issues on Safari

– The tech works best with a computer (not mobile/tablet)

– You don’t need to download or install anything

– Headphones or a headset is recommended, but not required

– A strong wifi network helps

– To move when you arrive use the arrow keys on your keyboard

– If you encounter any issues while in Bramble, simply **refresh** your browser