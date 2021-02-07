NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Comedy Trip

The Comedy Trip is a “trippy” Comedy Experience with music, magic, comedy and video screenings. Comedy from Steph Tolev and close up magic while you wait for the show to start with Toby Berner. 7:30 pm. The show is hosted by Bramble.live and Artery.is. https://artery.is/showcases/the-comedy-trip

The link to access Bramble will be emailed to you an hour before the show starts.

A few notes about using Bramble- IMPORTANT: use Chrome as your browser, you may experience issues on Safari. The tech works best with a computer (not mobile/tablet). You don’t need to download or install anything. Headphones or a headset is recommended, but not required. To move when you arrive use the arrow keys on your keyboard. If you encounter any issues while in Bramble, simply **refresh** your browser.

2021-02-25 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-02-25 @ 09:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Virtual Event
 
 

