The Complex

Jan 10, 2022

The Complex

14 14 people viewed this event.

Part of the 2022 Toronto Fringe Next Stage Theatre Festival, “The Complex” is an immersive virtual theatre show set in an undefined dystopian future.

Taking place in the digital world of a Gather.town environment, participants must work together to select one of the Prospects to be society’s future leader. This audience-led event is a fun and exciting new way to experience theatre and allows participants to interact as much or as little as they want.

There are two levels of interaction. Participants can choose to be part of “the Community” (interaction with actors and other participants using the online platform Gather.town), or “the Chamber” (a live-edited viewing stream through Zoom with chat and polls).

Additional Details

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Wed, Jan 19th, 2022 @ 7:30 PM
to Sun, Jan 30th, 2022

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

