Part of the 2022 Toronto Fringe Next Stage Theatre Festival, “The Complex” is an immersive virtual theatre show set in an undefined dystopian future.

Taking place in the digital world of a Gather.town environment, participants must work together to select one of the Prospects to be society’s future leader. This audience-led event is a fun and exciting new way to experience theatre and allows participants to interact as much or as little as they want.

There are two levels of interaction. Participants can choose to be part of “the Community” (interaction with actors and other participants using the online platform Gather.town), or “the Chamber” (a live-edited viewing stream through Zoom with chat and polls).