Friday April 15th, the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave), can’t wait to welcome a new band with some of the GTA’s best musicians ready to rock! The Coveralls will be performing for the first time at the Linsmore and we are so excited to hear their fan friendly set-list that will have you up and dancing! This is going to be a really fun Friday Night show to kickoff the Easter Weekend! The show starts at 9:30pm, there will be a $5 cover at the door!

THE COVERALLS are bringing you a good mix of tunes covering from Classic rock to 90’s, reggae, blues, R&B and much more with nice rhythm and groove to make you sing along, dance or just sit and enjoy the music, some special surprise guests and a variety of great players to add a special flavour to the shows, join us for a night of fun!!!

Featuring:

Sean Turner – Guitars/Lead Singer

JD The Machine – Bass/Backing Vocals

Joel Carrier – Drums/Backing Vocals