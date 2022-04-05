The Dead Souls: Tribute to Joy Division + Factory: A Tribute to New Order

Post Punk and New Wave fans, you do not want to miss this one, as the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) is excited to welcome back The Dead Souls with their Tribute to Joy Division along with Factory A Tribute to New Order on Friday April 22! This is going to be a really fun evening of music for fans of these 2 UK bands who were associated with one another!

The shows starts at 9:30pm, tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door. You can buy tickets online at www.linsmoretavern.com

Factory is a southern Ontario based tribute to New Order, Manchester’s critically acclaimed and highly influential musical innovators. From their post-punk roots in a post-Joy Division world to their complete embrace of electronica and dance music, from their mid-career dabblings in acid house to their return to form in the early 2000s, we celebrate it all.

Headlining this evening are The Dead Souls who are a Guelph-based band devoted to recreating the intense music of post-punk legends Joy Division! The Dead Souls have played some great shows over the years at the Linsmore and have always captivated our audience!