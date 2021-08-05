Dick Dudgeon is one of Shaw’s great puzzles. To the people of his Revolution-era New England town he is “the Devil’s disciple.” But when British soldiers come to take their Presbyterian minister to the gallows for helping the rebels, Dudgeon does something truly remarkable. A potent mixture of sex and danger, Shaw’s first major hit has some of his best scenes and his sharpest comedy. Aug 5-Oct 9. See website for details. Shaw Festival, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake. https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/the-devils-disciple

Photo Credit: Katherine Gauthier as Judith Anderson and Martin Happer as Richard Dudgeon in The Devil’s Disciple (Shaw Festival, 2021). Photo by Lauren Garbutt.