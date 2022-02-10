Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 10, 2022

The Experiment

Join us for Canada’s best improvisers, performing together for the first time. This hilarious improv show puts together your favorite performers for a totally unscripted show, all made up on the spot. Starting Vance Banzo (Tallboyz), Ashley Botting (Because News), Natalie Metcalfe (Second City), Rob Norman (Limited Capacity), and more. Feb 17 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar Danforth, 2800 Danforth. comedybar.ca.

Additional Details

Location Address - 2800 Danforth Ave

Event Price - 20.00

Date And Time

Thu, Feb 17th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

