The Experiment

Join us for Canada’s best improvisers, performing together for the first time. This hilarious improv show puts together your favorite performers for a totally unscripted show, all made up on the spot. Starting Vance Banzo (Tallboyz), Ashley Botting (Because News), Natalie Metcalfe (Second City), Rob Norman (Limited Capacity), and more. Feb 17 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar Danforth, 2800 Danforth. comedybar.ca.