The Experiment- An Improv Comedy Showcase

Need help forgetting your day job exists? Perhaps you’d like some time to sit back and relax…

Welcome to The Experiment! An improvisational comedy showcase that will make you laugh so hard, you’ll emerge feeling like you’ve just been to the spa! Don’t let mid-September get you down, come out and see a star-studded cast of Toronto’s top comedians take the stage and melt away the stress of your day!

THE CAST ✨✨

ROB BAKER

SHOHANA SHARMIN

VANCE BANZO

ALFRED CHOW

ANTONY HALL

DEVON HENDERSON

ALEX KOLANKO

BRITTANY DRYSDALE

LIZ BLANCO

BLAIR MACMILLAN

CHRIS MUNDY

AMRUTHA KRISHNAN

JOSH CHAU

ZOE KIN

COBI MOOS

ROSALYN PEARLMAN

BALINT HANCZ

TONY KIM

BROGAN CAULFIELD

WITH HOST

RACQUEL BELMONTE

Get your tickets now, they’re more at the door!

$15 advance, $18 at door