The Experiment- An Improv Comedy Showcase

Need help forgetting your day job exists? Perhaps you’d like some time to sit back and relax…
Welcome to The Experiment! An improvisational comedy showcase that will make you laugh so hard, you’ll emerge feeling like you’ve just been to the spa! Don’t let mid-September get you down, come out and see a star-studded cast of Toronto’s top comedians take the stage and melt away the stress of your day!
THE CAST ✨✨
ROB BAKER
SHOHANA SHARMIN
VANCE BANZO
ALFRED CHOW
ANTONY HALL
DEVON HENDERSON
ALEX KOLANKO
BRITTANY DRYSDALE
LIZ BLANCO
BLAIR MACMILLAN
CHRIS MUNDY
AMRUTHA KRISHNAN
JOSH CHAU
ZOE KIN
COBI MOOS
ROSALYN PEARLMAN
BALINT HANCZ
TONY KIM
BROGAN CAULFIELD
WITH HOST
RACQUEL BELMONTE
Get your tickets now, they’re more at the door!
$15 advance, $18 at door
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $ 15 Advanced / $18 At Door