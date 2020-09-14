The Fantasy Suite: Debra DiGiovanni

Intimate outdoor night of comedy just for you. Join us for an evening of stand-up that’s feminist, sex-positive and LGBT-friendly. No racism, sexism, or any gross -isms with Debra DiGiovanni, Rachel MacLatchie, Harpreet Sehmbi, Karis Anderson, Jade NC and host Dan Rosen. 7 pm. $10.

Tickets are $10, available here: https://bit.ly/33gcOJ5

NB: This is an outdoor show at a private residence near Broadview station. Details will be sent 24 hours before the show. Seating is limited to comply with COVID restrictions. Distancing measures will be in effect, and masks are required for washroom access.