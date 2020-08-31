NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Fantasy Suite: Safe & Sexy Outdoor Comedy

The Fantasy Suite: Safe & Sexy Outdoor Comedy

The Fantasy Suite: Safe & Sexy Outdoor Comedy

by
159 159 people viewed this event.

An evening of stand-up that’s feminist, sex-positive and LGBT-friendly. No racism, sexism or any gross -isms. Comics: Cassie Cao, Al Val, Ryan Dillon, Rachel Manson, Surer Qaly Deria. Hosts: Dan Udy & Aidan O’Loughlin. September 6 at 7 pm. Tickets are $10 (advance only): bit.ly/2EqpXqC

NB: This is an outdoor show at a private location near Broadview station. Details will be sent 24 hours before the event. Seating is limited to comply with COVID restrictions. Distancing measures will be in effect, and masks are required for washroom access.

Additional Details

Location - Secret Location

(20 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2020-09-06 @ 07:00 PM to
@ 08:30 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Secret location
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy
 

Registration End Date

2020-09-06

Location Page

Secret Location

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.