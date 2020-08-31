The Fantasy Suite: Safe & Sexy Outdoor Comedy

An evening of stand-up that’s feminist, sex-positive and LGBT-friendly. No racism, sexism or any gross -isms. Comics: Cassie Cao, Al Val, Ryan Dillon, Rachel Manson, Surer Qaly Deria. Hosts: Dan Udy & Aidan O’Loughlin. September 6 at 7 pm. Tickets are $10 (advance only): bit.ly/2EqpXqC

NB: This is an outdoor show at a private location near Broadview station. Details will be sent 24 hours before the event. Seating is limited to comply with COVID restrictions. Distancing measures will be in effect, and masks are required for washroom access.