The Fantasy Suite: Safe & Sexy Outdoor Comedy

Dan Udy

by Dan Udy
 
Join us for an evening of stand-up that’s feminist, sex-positive and LGBT-friendly. There is one (1) straight man allowed, and we’ve let him host so please be nice to him. No racism, sexism, or any gross -isms.

Featuring Natalie Norman, Hoodo Hersi, Olivia Stadler, Jordanne Brown, Dan Udy and Arianne Tong, with guest host John Mostyn.

Aug 23 at 7 pm. $10. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3a9BnKY

NB: This is an outdoor show at a private, wheelchair-accessible residence near Broadview station. Details will be sent after purchase. Seating is limited, so picnic blankets are advised. Distancing measures will be in effect, and masks are required for washroom access. BYOB.

 

