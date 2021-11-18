Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Fast & The Furiously Festive (The Second City)

Nov 18, 2021

The Fast & The Furiously Festive (The Second City)

18 18 people viewed this event.

It’s the fastest, furious-est, most festive time of the year.  Laugh along with The Second City as comedy’s best, brightest and funniest roast the chestnuts outta all the things we love to loath about the holiday season!  Featuring sketch comedy, improv, songs and more merriment than should be street legal!

SHOW TIMES

Fridays to Sunday 4:30 PM

Mondays 8 PM

Additional Details

Location Address - 2800 Danforth Avenue

Event Price - Tickets start at $43

Date And Time
Sat, Dec 4th, 2021 @ 4:30 PM to
Mon, Jan 10th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Location
The Second City

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine