The Fast & The Furiously Festive (The Second City)

It’s the fastest, furious-est, most festive time of the year. Laugh along with The Second City as comedy’s best, brightest and funniest roast the chestnuts outta all the things we love to loath about the holiday season! Featuring sketch comedy, improv, songs and more merriment than should be street legal!

SHOW TIMES

Fridays to Sunday 4:30 PM

Mondays 8 PM