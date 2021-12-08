The Flamingos Pink, The Slow Drags, Cloudage

The Flamingos Pink: The Flamingos Pink is a different kind of animal; roaring with reckless self-abandon and without regard to how things are normally done. Julien Corrado plays drums like Keith Richards plays guitar – his onstage antics stemming from the need to put on a show. Sacha Gubany howls at you and croons like a cross between Elvis Presley and B.B. King, but the whole thing comes together like The New York Dolls meets Iggy and the Stooges. A White Stripes / The Hives’ sound partying with The Stones in the 70’s. Picture Wolf Alice and The Kills drag racing to AC/DC. Hi-def grittiness, imperfect emotional vulnerability on a knife’s edge. The special balance that occurs through the interdependence of two personalities rocking out in real time. Synergy and smiles. No fades. Only hard cuts.

The Slow Drags: These two gentlemen were definitely born in the wrong era. Their love of old blues, rock n roll, swing and punk music has made its way to the forefront of their loud, in your face sound. Playing live for these two is cathartic, therapeutic and down right heavy. So much so that much of what they do onstage is based on improvisation. You never know what to expect from The Slow Drags.

Cloudage: Cloudage is the tripped-out, lo-fi, bedroom punk project of Reid Millar.