Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Forced Diversity Comedy Show

Nov 16, 2021

The Forced Diversity Comedy Show

10 10 people viewed this event.

The Forced Diversity Comedy Show is presented and hosted by comedian Abbas Wahab, it is raw and unfiltered so come with an open mind and leave your sensitivities at the door.

Located at the legendary Free Times Café, the performance space is perfect for an intimate show. Don’t miss this professional showcase with some of the funniest Canadians in the game.

Patrons are required to show proof of full vaccination along with a government issued photo ID in order to attend a performance at Free Times Cafe. No refunds will be issued for patrons who are turned away at the door due to non-compliance.

Additional Details

Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3

Event Price - 25

Location ID - 564113

Date And Time
Thu, Dec 9th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Location
Free Times Cafe

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine