The Forced Diversity Comedy Show is presented and hosted by comedian Abbas Wahab, it is raw and unfiltered so come with an open mind and leave your sensitivities at the door.

Located at the legendary Free Times Café, the performance space is perfect for an intimate show. Don’t miss this professional showcase with some of the funniest Canadians in the game!

August 19 at 8 pm. $25. Free Times Cafe, 320 College. eventbrite.ca