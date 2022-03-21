The Four Pillars of Seattle (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam)

Get ready Seattle 90’s rock fans!! This is going to be a night that you MUST be at, as the Linsmore Tavern is welcoming back on Friday May 6th for the first time in more than 2 years, The Four Pillars of Seattle – With ‘Get Born Again’ – Alice in Chains Tribute, ‘Superunknown’ Tribute to Soundgarden, ‘Nevermind’ Tribute to Nirvana, ‘Hail Hail’ A Pearl Jam Tribute. The four biggest Grunge bands who all happen to come out of Seattle, all being performed live in one night! There will be one set performed by each Tribute for this night, so you will get to hear the music of all 4 of these legendary 90’s rock bands that put Seattle music on the map! This is one of the very best shows out there and we get constant requests to bring back these 4 incredible Tributes who have blew the roof off of the Linsmore every show that they play! This show sells out real quick so get your tickets in advance!