Apr 4, 2022

The Frank Cosentino Band

We can’t wait to welcome back for the very first time in more than two years for Molson Canadian Blues Sunday Series, the Frank Cosentino Band on Sunday April 24th!

Frank Consentino is a blues guitar virtuoso who was also inducted into The Blues Hall of Fame in 2017. Franks has been touring the world for more than 30 years performing blues music and to be a Master Blues Artist, you have to have some serious chops. Influenced by Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and the 3 Kings (Freddie King, Albert King, B B King), you will absolutely love Franks guitar driven blues! This is going to be a really special Blues Sunday that you can’t afford to miss! The show starts at 7pm, theres no cover and cheap pints from our sponsor Molson Canadian! linsmoretavern.com

Linsmore Tavern

