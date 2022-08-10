The Frank Cosentino Band

Blues Sunday Series concert. August 28 at 7 pm. No cover. Linsmore Tavern, 1298 Danforth. linsmoretavern.com

Frank Consentino is a blues guitar virtuoso who was also inducted into The Blues Hall of Fame in 2017. Franks has been touring the world for more than 30 years performing blues music and to be a Master Blues Artist, you have to have some serious chops.