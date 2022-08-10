Readers' Choice 2021

The Frank Cosentino Band

Aug 9, 2022

The Frank Cosentino Band

Blues Sunday Series concert. August 28 at 7 pm. No cover. Linsmore Tavern, 1298 Danforth. linsmoretavern.com

Frank Consentino is a blues guitar virtuoso who was also inducted into The Blues Hall of Fame in 2017. Franks has been touring the world for more than 30 years performing blues music and to be a Master Blues Artist, you have to have some serious chops.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1298 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4J 1M6

Event Price - No Cover

Location ID - 560742

Date And Time

Sun, Aug 28th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Location

Linsmore Tavern

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

