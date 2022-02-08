Toronto’s finest comedians (stand-up, improv, sketch) unite for a fast-paced evening of hilarity. Monthly, The Funniest Show on The Danforth showcases comedians which have performed at comedy festivals such as Just for Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival, Toronto Sketch Festival, Montreal Sketch Festival, Boston Improv Festival, and Big City Improv Festival (Toronto).

HOST

Cedric Newman

FEATURING

Evan Dubois

Santiago Castillo

Luke Lynndale

Cathy Boyd

TICKETS: $23 pre-sale/online | $26 at the door

https://comedybar.ca/events/2

Comedy Nuggets

www.comedynuggets.com

FB: ww.facebook.com/comedynuggets/

IG: ww.instagram.com/comedynuggets/

COVID 19 PROCEDURES

– All protocols followed.

– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.

QUESTIONS/CONCERNS/ADDITIONAL REQUESTS

If you require any further information or have any concerns or specific venue needs for the event please call 416-551-6540 or email boxoffice@comedybar.ca to reserve.