- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The Funniest Show on The Danforth brings you some of the best comedians in Toronto to make sure you have a hilariously fabulous night. July 23 at 8 pm. $25. Comedy Bar Danforth, 2800 Danforth.
HOST
– Kevin Christopher (Yuk Yuks)
FEATURING
– Bonez Poley (Comedy Bar)
– Hilary Henderson (Nothing Fancy – Comedy Club)
– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)
HEADLINER
– Sandra Battaglini (Tall Boyz – CBC)
Comedy Nuggets
For upcoming shows & more visit www.comedynuggets.com
Location Address - 2800 Danforth Ave
Event Price - $25