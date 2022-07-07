The Funniest Show on The Danforth brings you some of the best comedians in Toronto to make sure you have a hilariously fabulous night. July 23 at 8 pm. $25. Comedy Bar Danforth, 2800 Danforth.

HOST

– Kevin Christopher (Yuk Yuks)

FEATURING

– Bonez Poley (Comedy Bar)

– Hilary Henderson (Nothing Fancy – Comedy Club)

– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)

HEADLINER

– Sandra Battaglini (Tall Boyz – CBC)

Comedy Nuggets

For upcoming shows & more visit www.comedynuggets.com