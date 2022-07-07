Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 7, 2022

The Funniest Show on The Danforth brings you some of the best comedians in Toronto to make sure you have a hilariously fabulous night. July 23 at 8 pm. $25. Comedy Bar Danforth, 2800 Danforth.

HOST
– Kevin Christopher (Yuk Yuks)

FEATURING
– Bonez Poley (Comedy Bar)
– Hilary Henderson (Nothing Fancy – Comedy Club)
– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)

HEADLINER
– Sandra Battaglini (Tall Boyz – CBC)

Comedy Nuggets
For upcoming shows & more visit www.comedynuggets.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 2800 Danforth Ave

Event Price - $25

Date And Time

Sat, Jul 23rd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

