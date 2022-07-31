The Funnyside Up Showcase

Headlined By Allie Pearce

Allie Pearse is a standup comedian and writer based in Toronto. She performs standup full time and recently began writing on the award winning show Letterkenny (co-wrote a show and punched up all 14 Episodes this upcoming 4th season).

Hosted By Jeremiah Ukponrefe

Jeremiah Ukponrefe is a Vancouver based author and stand up comedian. He has written for The Runner, The Reel Anna, and Envie Magazine. His debut novel Hive released March 2021, the first of The Arcane Volumes Series. He has been selected to perform at the 2022 Island Fringe Festival, Guelf Fringe Festival, and the Halifax Fringe Festival. He is a cofounder of the comedy production company Funny Side Up Productions.

Featuring

Craig Fay (CBC, JFL, Canadian Podcast Awards)

Harpreet Ess (Second City, Lady Laughs Comedy Festival, North Carolina Comedy Festival)

Kari Jhonson

Matt Duffy (The Friend Zone Comedy)

August 5 at 8:30 pm. $20 (eventbrite.ca) / 1 Drink Minimum / All Ages Allowed