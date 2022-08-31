End your weekend with a power-hour of unscripted comedy, fueled completely by audience reactions!



Whether you laugh, snort, or chortle—it all starts with a giggle!

Trained by Bad Dog Theatre and many others, Calling Mockery perform a unique blend of clown-inspired improv comedy that not only honours their mentors in 2-Man No-Show, but delights audiences who might not know what to expect from improv in the first place. Their focus on the magical silliness of physical expression is an invitation for everyone to poke fun at reality. Their unscripted stories are unlike Toronto’s usual improv/sketch comedy offering. So, if this is your first improv show…you’re in for a rare treat!

Ken Hall and Isaac Kessler (2-Man No-Show) have a Toronto improv legacy with 10+ years of absurd and unpredictable physical performances. Paving the way for troupes like Calling Mockery to exist, these comedic compadres will close The Giggle Gig in iconic style—what a way to end your weekend!